Self-Driving Vehicle Developer Navigates Its Way To IDB

A Cambridge-based software developer for autonomous vehicles has leased space in South Boston’s Innovation and Design Building near its testing area in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park.

nuTonomy signed a five-year lease for 4,185 square feet at 21 Drydock Ave., landlord Jamestown LP said.

The space within the 1.4 million-square-foot IDB complex will house a team of engineers working on testing of its self-driving vehicles. Co-founded by MIT researchers Karl Iagnemma and Emilio Frazzoli, nuTonomy received $16 million in series A funding led by Cambridge-based Highland Capital Partners last May.

The company will retain its headquarters at the Cambridge Innovation Center. nuTronomy declined to give the size of the future workforce in South Boston.

In November, nuTonomy received authorization from the city of Boston and Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials to test its Renault electric vehicles in the South Boston industrial park. It began public road tests last year in Singapore as part of a partnership with ride-sharing app Grab.

In Boston, nuTonomy engineers will ride in the vehicles to test the software’s ability to navigate crowded city streets.

Tags: autonomous vehicles, nuTonomy, self-driving cars