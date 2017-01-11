Semiconductor Company Expanding Lowell HQ

Hudson-based Calare Properties has acquired MACOM Technology Solutions’ Lowell headquarters and will lead an expansion project on its 15-acre campus.

A glass-enclosed pedestrian walkway will connect a new 58,000-square-foot office building at 144 Chelmsford St. to the semiconductor manufacturer’s existing 150,000-square-foot office and manufacturing facility at 100 Chelmsford St., said Bill Manley, founder and CEO of Calare Properties. Construction is expected to begin this spring.

MACOM, whose products are used in such applications as weather and air traffic control radar, reported revenues of $544.3 million for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, up 29 percent from the previous year.

Colliers International, Boston arranged $19.7 million in financing for the transaction in the form of a first mortgage acquisition and construction loan from Boston Private Bank and Rockland Trust, and subordinate debt from a community loan fund. The team included Senior Vice President Tom Welch, Assistant Vice President Adam Coppola and Associate John Poole.

Calare purchased MACOM’s 60,700-square-foot R&D building at 121 Hale St. in 2013 for $4 million. MACOM recently signed a 20-year lease renewal for the existing buildings, Manley said.

The MACOM campus has keycard-controlled access to the adjacent MBTA commuter rail station, which is a linchpin of recent transit-oriented development in the area, he said.

“That transit hub is going to be humming very shortly. We’re very excited about it,” Manley said.

Lupoli Cos. of Lawrence is redeveloping the 130,000-square-foot former Thorndike Mill at 165 Thorndike St. into an apartment complex called Thorndike Exchange. And WinnCompanies of Boston was selected in June as master developer of the 15-acre Hamilton Canal district, where city officials are hoping to attract up to 2 million square feet of commercial and residential development.

Tags: MACOM Technology Solutions, MBTA, Rockland Trust

#mega-menu-wrap-twg_top #mega-menu-twg_top > li.mega-menu-item > a.mega-menu-link { font-weight: 500 !important; }