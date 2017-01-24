‘Spelling Bee Bandit’ Indicted In Connection With 4 Boston-Area Bank Robberies

A Chelsea man, dubbed the “Spelling Bee Bandit,” was recently indicted in connection with four bank robberies last year in the Greater Boston area.

Jason S. Englen, was charged with the robberies of TD Bank in Arlington on Oct. 31; TD Bank in Reading on Nov. 5; Salem Five in Burlington on Nov. 7; and TD Bank in Peabody on Nov. 13. In December, Englen was arrested and charged in a criminal complaint.

On Oct. 31, a man entered a branch of TD Bank in Arlington, approached a teller and presented a deposit slip with the word “ROBERY” written on it, according to a statement from the justice department. The teller handed the man money from the drawer, and the man then fled the bank. Nearly identical incidents occurred on Nov. 5 at a branch of TD Bank in Reading, on Nov. 7 at a branch of Salem Five in Burlington and on Nov. 13 at a branch of TD Bank in Peabody. During each robbery, the man handed the teller a note with the word “ROBERY” or “ROBERT” demanding cash.

Based on the similarity of the robberies and the physical description of the robber provided by the bank tellers, law enforcement received information that the individual involved in the robberies was Englen. Englen, who was already in state custody on unrelated charges, was arrested by federal authorities on Dec. 12.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution.

