Wakefield Warehouse Property Fetches $1.5M

The former home of Wakefield Rental Equipment Co. in Wakefield has been purchased.

Consisting of a 5,600-square-foot warehouse situated on 1.09 acres, 610 Salem St. was purchased by Everett-based SBAB Capital for $1.5 million.

Tucker Oniskey of Malden-based Burgess Properties Inc. represented the seller and Joseph Addario of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

