Walsh’s Beacon Hill Agenda To Include Housing Reform

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will work with members of the Boston delegation to the State House this session to pass a package of legislation “designed to address the displacement of Boston residents from their homes,” according to the mayor’s office.

Walsh plans to submit a full legislative agenda on Jan. 20 – the deadline for lawmakers to timely file bills for consideration over the next two years – that will include a package of five housing bills co-sponsored by Sens. Sal DiDomenico, Linda Dorcena Forry and Joseph Boncore and Rep. Kevin Honan and Chynah Tyler.

The bills will “protect existing tenants’ abilities to remain in their homes by expanding tenants’ rights, rewarding “good landlords,” and allocate additional funding for affordable housing, according to Walsh’s office.

Boston Housing Chief Sheila Dillon and Lydia Edwards, from the city’s Office of Housing Stability, will hold a briefing on the housing package Friday at City Hall.

