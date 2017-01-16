Whole Foods Market Offices, Test Kitchen Moving To Marlborough

Whole Foods Market will relocate its regional headquarters from Cambridge to the $300 million Marlborough Hills mixed-use development after leasing 50,000 square feet of office space at 200 Forest St. from Atlantic Management of Framingham.

Atlantic Management acquired the 110-acre former Hewlett-Packard campus in 2012 for $8.7 million and has spent over $42 million on building systems and new amenities.

GE Healthcare Life Science moved into its new 245,000-square-foot headquarters last summer, while Quest Diagnostics leased 204,000 square feet and occupied it in June 2014. AvalonBay Communities developed a 350-unit apartment complex that opened in 2015 and a 163-room Hilton Garden Inn was completed last June. 50,000 square feet of retail space including a daycare center are scheduled to open this year.

The Dartmouth Co.’s Scott Black and CBRE/NE’s Bob McGuire and Andy Majewski represented Whole Foods in the transaction. CBRE/NE’s Rob Walles and Alison Powers represented Atlantic Management.

While the lease brings Marlborough Hills to full capacity, a 160,000-square-foot building at 2 Results Way has expansion capacity for an additional 400,000 square feet of office and/or lab space.

Whole Foods’ regional offices are currently located at 125 Cambridge Park Drive in Cambridge’s Alewife section.

Tags: Atlantic Management, Hewlett Packard, Whole Foods

