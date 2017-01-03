Wilmington Industrial Property Sold For $4.1M

Bostonian Properties has acquired 3-11 Industrial Way in Wilmington for $4.1 million.

Steve Woodworth and Mark Stewart of Savills Studley’s Boston office represented the seller, Jelle LLC. Tyler Ewing of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the buyer, Bostonian Properties’ Paul Richardson.

The property is a 55,000-square-foot distribution center.

“We advised our client to take advantage of virtually no logistics supply in the Route 128 North submarket at this size, a sweet spot in suburban Boston market for midsized users wishing to control an entire site,” Woodworth said in a statement. “Our team leveraged the building’s proximity to I-93 and Route 128, ample laydown areas and general good physical condition to create a competitive process and achieve a successful outcome for the owners.”

