Workshop Series Catered To Small Businesses Kicks Off Next Week

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh recently announced a series of small business support workshops that will be hosted in neighborhoods across Boston over the winter and spring to assist entrepreneurs and small business owners of all types and development stages.

Hosted by the mayor’s Office of Economic Development in partnership with Boston Main Streets, the series of workshops will provide assistance and guidance for small businesses in Boston.

“Small businesses are the backbone of communities throughout Boston,” Walsh said in a statement. “A vibrant small business ecosystem is important because it extends economic opportunities to all our residents.”

The workshop series will address topics such as increased contracting opportunities, strategic programs for immigrant business owners and entrepreneurs and a focus for key growth business segments, designed to support smaller restaurants and retailers. The workshops will be conducted by the Office of Economic Development in partnership with consultants available through its onsite technical assistance program. The consultants work with businesses for a six-month period to address challenges and provide guidance to entrepreneurs and business owners on issues ranging from developing a sustainable business plan, to assistance with financial management.

The first workshop begins on Tuesday. For more details, visit the website.

