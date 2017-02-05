A Man With A Plan

Christopher Brown

Title: President, Elite Homes Group, Keller Williams, Westborough

Age: 24

Experience: 2+ years

Christopher Brown was born and raised in Worcester. He started selling real estate there at the age of 22, working on the team of a more experienced agent. In the nearly two and half years since then, he’s moved his office out to Westborough, was named the Central Massachusetts Association of Realtors’ 2015 Rookie of the Year, and in 2016, he tripled his business from the previous year. He is now the president of the Elite Homes Group, a seven-member team that he calls a “systemized, well-oiled selling machine.”

Q: What’s a typical day like for you?

A: I wake up at 4:30 every morning. When the alarm goes off I’m up and at it every day. I learned that if you press the snooze button, you’re subconsciously telling yourself this is not going to be a good day; that you’re not ready for today. You’re pushing away the day. I go to the gym before work five days a week. I start my day in the office at 8 a.m. That’s when I start my phone calls to potential prospects. We’re a prospect-based team, meaning we’re calling expired and canceled listings as well as for sale by owners every single day. That’s a big part of our business. I do cold calls every morning Monday through Friday.

I have a designated time for appointments. I try to keep a really structured schedule; I’m more productive and more focused. I do appointments between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. every day. I also check email only twice a day. I don’t check emails until 11 a.m. at the earliest, and the second time is about 7 p.m. If it’s something important, people know to call me. I work 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends, I’m sporadically open for appointments.

Q: Most Realtors come to the profession later in life. What drew you to it?

A: When I was 19 years old I was attending the University of New Hampshire studying business administration and I met a kid named Anthony Cometa from San Diego. He was in the affiliate marketing industry, which is basically just building teams of marketing people all over the United States and other countries and distributing product. He introduced me to the concept of residual income and that’s when I ended up linking arms with Anthony and joining the affiliate marketing industry. I did that for about two years. About six months into that we took a team of about 60 people to a team of about 1,200 individuals in 25 states and eight countries. At that point I was so overwhelmed with everything that was going on, I decided to leave UNH in the middle of my sophomore year.

We did that for another two years, until I was 22 years old. That business collapsed. We were very good at selling products, but we didn’t know anything about how to maintain a business and that was our downfall. After that we wondered where we could take the skills we’d learned over the past two or three years and apply them to another industry. We looked at all sorts of industries that involve selling and people to people and belly to belly and we decided on real estate. I started doing rentals when I was 22 to get my feet wet and from there I joined Keller Williams and became a residential specialist. I started selling multifamilies in Worcester and some residential homes here and there. Then we moved out to Westborough and we’ve been doing the same thing ever since.

Q: Where did your focus on personal development come from?

A: During the first couple years of affiliate marketing, I did a lot of personal development for the first time. Instead of reading all these classroom textbooks, I decided to read books that would help me grow emotionally, physically, spiritually and mentally. I found that some of the wealthiest people in the world weren’t trading their time for money. Their money was working for them and I wanted to do that. So I figured if I want what that person has, I should probably do what they do and say what they say. And those people weren’t trading their time for money.

I met Jairek Robbins a couple of years ago, he’s the son of [motivational speaker] Anthony Robbins and he’s the one who taught me that the five things that are my morning routine, which sets me up for a winning day, as I like to call it. What really got me into that whole personal development realm was Anthony, who was 22 years old at the time and making more money each year than both my parents combined. That’s when I figured if this 22-year-old kid can do this, I need to figure out a way to do it. I decided to do what he did, say what he said and I was beginning to get what he had. That’s what got me into the realm of personal development.

Q: As a new agent in a mature, competitive market, how do you distinguish yourself?

A: The only way to separate yourself from the industry is really just sharpening your sword every day. What I mean by that is, practicing your skills over and over. One of the biggest objections that I face every day is that I’m so young, so I show up on somebody’s doorstep the first day and you see this look that says “Oh man, I had no idea I was speaking to a 24-year-old over the phone.” But what they come to find out is: I know my numbers. I know what I’m talking about and I present myself as a figure of authority, and the only way you can do that is if you know what you’re talking about.

I use proven scripts and dialogues that have continuously worked well. I sharpen my sword every day. I have three different high-level role playing partners. I’m very purposeful about that and I work with very experienced agents. If you heard me on the phone, I pride myself on the tonality and the patterns I use on the phone. It comes off so smoothly, I’ve had people ask me if I was a recording. It didn’t start off that way, I sounded like a robot, but with enough practice I got good. There was a learning curve.

