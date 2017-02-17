Activists Offer Free Foreclosure Defense Clinics

The Massachusetts Alliance Against Predatory Lending (MAAPL) is sponsoring free clinics to inform homeowners foreclosed in 2014 or earlier that they face a new deadline to file paperwork to preserve the 20-year window in which homeowners may contest a foreclosure.

MAAPL coordinator Grace Ross said her organization is hosting the clinics because, she alleges, the state government has not adequately informed the tens of thousands of people affected that they are about to lose their right to fight their foreclosures.

“A new law was recently passed so that anyone foreclosed before 2014 must record an affidavit at the Registry of Deeds before the new constitutional deadline of Feb. 23, 2017, to protect their rights and help reverse their foreclosure,” Ross said in a press release.

The clinics will take place this month at various locations in Lynn, Somerville, Pittsfield, New Bedford, Turners Falls and Roxbury; more information is available on MAAPL’s website.

