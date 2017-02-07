America’s Test Kitchen Finds New HQ

America’s Test Kitchen has leased 52,856 square feet in the Innovation & Design Building in the Seaport District.

Nearly doubling the size of its current location in Brookline, the new headquarters at 21-25 Drydock Ave. will allow the company to create more television and video content, along with recipes and product reviews. The location includes 17,500 square feet of production space, including state-of-the-art kitchens, three television and video studios and multiple photo and editing studios.

More than 200 employees will move into the building in summer 2017.

Transwestern Partners Michael Joyce, Tom Ashe and Brian McKenzie represented America’s Test Kitchen in the transaction. JLL represented the building owner, Jamestown LP.

Tags: America's Test Kitchen, Drydock Avenue, Transwestern