Armata Steps Down From LAER Realty Partners

Citing personal reasons, Andrew Armata announced on his Facebook page yesterday that he is leaving LAER Realty Partners, the firm he cofounded with Stacy Alcorn 12 years ago. Armata handled operations for the 400 agents in 22 offices.

Armata and Alcorn settled a very public lawsuit with RE/MAX last year after terminating their relationship with the franchise and operating their offices under their new company, LAER Realty Partners, in 2014.

Neither Armata nor Alcorn responded to requests for comment.

