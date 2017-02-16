Assembly Row Announces Next Wave Of Restaurants, Outlets

The $285 million second phase of development at Somerville’s 3.4-million-square-foot Assembly Row development will include 20 restaurants and retailers opening by year’s end, developer Federal Realty Investment Trust said.

New restaurants opening in the next phase include Lucky Strike Social, featuring “Victorian-inspired cocktails” along with electronic gaming and a bowling alley, Mike’s Pastry, American Fresh Brewhouse, Caffe Nero, Zo Greek, Sabroso Taqueria and Waxy’s Modern Irish Bar + Kitchen.

New outlet stores scheduled to open this summer include Columbia Outlet, Ann Taylor Outlet, Yankee Candle and The Fragrance Outlet. A collection of five independently owned fitness studios will form the FitRow section.

FRIT also has begun designs for a 250,000-square-foot office building at 100 Foley St.

Phase two includes 161,000 square feet of retail space, a 159-room joint venture Autograph Collection by Marriott hotel, the 20-story, 447-unit Montaje apartments and 122 condos at the 13-story Alloy.

A Trader Joe’s grocery store will open late this year in the former AC Moore space at the Assembly Marketplace, FRIT executives said during a conference call this week.

The first phase of Assembly Row totaled $196 million, according to FRIT, and all 98,000 square feet of office space and 331,000 square feet of retail space are currently leased.

Tags: Assembly Row, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Trader Joe's