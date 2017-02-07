Baker Cites Successful Health Care Enrollment Period

Massachusetts officials say more than 250,000 people are now enrolled for insurance through the state’s Health Connector, the most since implementation of the federal Affordable Care Act.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday touted his administration’s success in fixing the connector, which was beset by technical problems after Massachusetts switched from the state’s 2006 health care overhaul to the federal law.

Officials say the connector retained more than 85 percent of its customers while enrolling more than 50,000 new residents during the open enrollment period that ended last week.

More than 65,000 people switched to new plans during open enrollment, with many apparently seeking to lower their premiums.

The state figures were announced as Congress weighs a potential repeal and replacement of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

