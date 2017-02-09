Benoit Mizner Simon Announces Opening Of Needham Office

Benoit Mizner Simon & Co. Real Estate (BMS) this week announced the opening of its third office, this one in the town of Needham.

Lisa and Noah Pearlstein, Needham’s top-selling real estate team formerly with Century 21, and brokers Annie Bauman, Sandy B. Tobin, Paula Callanan and Donna Vona round out the roster at the new location.

Three BMS associates currently working out of the Wellesley office – Danielle Sammut, Vicky Seriy and Lena Voloshin – will transfer to the Needham location, bringing the BMS total agent count to 98.

The firm will host a grand opening luncheon for the Needham office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Sweet Basil, adjacent to the new office.

BMS’s location at 936 Great Plain Ave. in downtown Needham Center might not be its last, according to Principal Debi Benoit.

“We’ve had brokers approach us in several different towns to open an office,” Benoit told Banker & Tradesman. “People really are looking for a fresh approach to do business. Needham made sense to be next and we’re definitely discussing opening offices in other communities.”

Tags: Benoit Mizner Simon & Co., BMS, Needham Center