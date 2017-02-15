Boston Landing Announces First Three Retail Tenants

Kōhi Coffee Company, Flatbread Company and a Rail Stop Restaurant and Bar are the first outside retail tenants to sign onto the 1.8 million-square-foot Boston Landing mixed-use development in Brighton.

Founded in 2014 in Provincetown, the coffeehouse leased 1,295 square feet at 130 Guest St. next to New Balance’s flagship store.

Gloucester-based Beauport Hospitality Group, which counts New Balance owner Jim Davis as an investor, plans to open Rail Stop Restaurant and Bar at 96 Guest St. The 11,738-square-foot establishment will include a bar, restaurant, private dining room and outdoor terrace. Beauport developed a 70,000-square-foot hotel at the former Birdseye seafood factory in Gloucester, which opened last year.

And Flatbread Company will opened a wood-fired pizza restaurant and candlepin bowling alley in a 8,349-square-foot space at the Warrior Ice Arena building at 76 Guest St., the new practice facility for the Boston Bruins. It’s the 15th location for the pizza chain, founded in Amesbury in 1998.

All but 3,200 square feet of the first phase of retail leasing is completed. Another 16,500 square feet will become available in 2018 at the 295-unit Residences at Boston Landing apartment buildings in addition to 5,600 square feet at 40 Guest St., the Auerbach Center, which will serve as the Boston Celtics’ training and practice facility.

NB Development Group is working with Boston-based brokerage Graffito SP on the retail leasing.

