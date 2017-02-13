Canadian, Israeli Investors Acquire HubSpot Offices For $202.5M

Canadian pension fund manager Oxford Properties Group has picked up its eighth office building in Greater Boston in a $202.5 million joint venture with Israeli real estate company AlonyHetz Properties and Investments Ltd.

The 220,000-square-foot brick-and-beam complex at 25 First St. in Cambridge is fully leased. Jamestown acquired the property in November 2014 for $136 million.

Online marketing company HubSpot recently expanded into an additional 65,887 square feet on the second through fourth floors of the building after previously occupying 118,561 square feet. It will eventually occupy the entire complex, a 19th-century former furniture factory that was converted into offices in 1989.

Oxford has a $44 billion real estate portfolio that it invests on behalf of the Ontario municipal employees pension plan, which has increased its real estate exposure in recent years with acquisitions in Boston and other global gateway cities.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s capital markets team of Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matt Pullen and James Tribble represented the seller.

AlonyHetz previously acquired an interest in 125 Summer St. and 745 Atlantic Ave. in a recapitalization arranged by NGKF.

Tags: AlonyHetz, HubSpot, Oxford Properties, oxford property group