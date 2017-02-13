Citizens Launches Fintech Platform For Commercial Clients  

Citizens Bank wants to play matchmaker for its commercial banking clients with a new fintech platform aimed at connecting business owners with potential partnerships.

Citizens Commercial Banking last week announced it would be partnering with Opportunity Network to offer its clients access to a business-to-business networking platform. The platform intends to promote growth by connecting prospective business partners to a network of 13,500 CEOs and $35 billion of deal flow. Citizens is hoping its business clients will use the platform to find partners who can “help them expand into new markets, sell privately held enterprises, execute cross-border mergers and acquisitions and maximize global asset utilization.”

In a statement, Citizens said that “Opportunity Network uses a proprietary algorithm designed to create efficiencies in global deal making by matching users’ strategic preferences with current deals on the platform.”

“Opportunity Network has an attractive value proposition for midsize businesses, and this collaboration gives us yet another way to help meet the needs of our customers at every stage of their life cycle,” Steve Woods, Citizens’ head of corporate banking, said in a statement. “Partnering with Opportunity Network helps us address an important issue: the fact that many midsize businesses and private investors could benefit from expanded tools and networks of contacts to grow.”

Garrett Smith, Opportunity Network’s founding partner and president, North America, said “It made a lot of sense for us to partner with Citizens Bank because the Citizens team is committed to leveraging innovative digital technologies – both organically and through partnerships such as ours – to create better experiences for their clients and to provide smart solutions in the areas that matter most to them.”

