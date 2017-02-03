Community Good Works

Belmont Savings Bank, ERA Key Realty Services and RTN Federal Credit Union are among those featured in this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank Foundation announced it awarded more than $1.86 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in 2016.

Belmont Savings Bank

Belmont Savings Bank presented the Watertown Education Foundation with a $2,750 check provided by the Watertown Education Rewards Checking account.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

The Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Easton recently presented a $2,000 donation to Haley House. Haley House is a nonprofit organization based in Boston’s South End and Roxbury neighborhoods that owns and manages affordable housing units, operates a soup kitchen and food pantry, and runs cafés to provide healthy and nutritious meals and employment opportunities in inner-city neighborhoods.

Country Bank

Country Bank donated $50,000 to the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. to assist in its commitment to economic development and helping small businesses grow and prosper in the Quaboag Hills Region.

ERA Key Realty Services

The Spencer office of ERA Key Realty Services recently contributed to several organizations as part of the company’s ERA Key Charitable Organization Inc. The office donated $500 each to St. John Paul II Food Pantry and Mary Queen of the Rosary Food Pantry. The office also donated $300 to Brookfield Hearts for Heat and $500 to the Charlton REAS Foundation.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank granted $10,000 to Resiliency for Life, a drop-out prevention program for under-achieving and at-risk students at Framingham High School.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Charitable Foundation donated $2,000 to support Amesbury Public School’s Therapeutic Riding Program offered at Windrush Farm.

RTN Federal Credit Union

RTN Federal Credit Union raises funds each month to support credit union advocacy efforts through its casual dress program, Blue Jeans Days. Funds are donated to the political action committees run by the Credit Union Cooperative Association (50 percent to CULAC and 50 percent to MCULPAC). These organizations seek to promote the interests of the credit union industry with legislators and governmental bodies.

Webster Five

Webster Five recently donated $5,000 to Tri-Valley Inc. Funds will be used to support the Money Management Program.

Tags: Belmont Savings Bank, community good works, ERA Key Realty Services, RTN Federal Credit Union