Community Good Works

Bridgewater Savings Bank, Cummings Properties and SpencerBANK are featured in this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities.

Bridgewater Savings Bank

Bridgewater Savings Bank donated $1,000 to The Woman at the Well in West Bridgewater, an organization dedicated to promoting wellness by empowering, encouraging and inspiring women who face challenges due to domestic abuse, alcoholism, substance abuse or mental health issues.

Charles River Bank

Charles River Bank announced it will participate in this year’s Medway High School Tolerance Acceptance Diversity Alliance Shoe Drive. The bank also recently made a $500 donation to the Franklin Food Pantry. Additionally, the bank awarded three scholarships to Medway High School graduates Luc Lafayette, Brian Culcasi and Ashley Paturzo.

Cummings Properties

Woburn-based commercial real estate firm Cummings Properties has agreed to donate temporary space for Woburn Public Library during its upcoming renovation.

East Boston Savings Bank

East Boston Savings Bank participated in the Cradles to Crayons “Gear Up For Winter” Drive, to collect warm winter essentials.

HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank has announced it will award 20 college scholarships of $5,000 each to deserving high school seniors who embody a commitment to community and academic excellence. The bank also made a $124,000 donation to its long-standing community partner United Way of Greater Plymouth County.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Charitable Foundation donated $7,500 to support the Newburyport Art Association’s OpArt Program. This unique program encourages adults with a variety of developmental and physical disabilities to enrich their lives through the art making process. The bank also donated $10,000 to the Triton Regional School District to support costs for 125 Chromebooks and two charging carts for its middle school.

MutualOne Bank

The MutualOne Charitable Foundation has awarded $10,000 to the Natick Service Council.

SpencerBANK

SpencerBANK recently donated $1,500 to Hearts for Heat Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides heating assistance to qualified individuals and families living in Worcester County.

