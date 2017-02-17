Community Good Works

This week’s roundup features seven financial institutions giving back to their communities.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank announce that its foundation, in partnership with NESN, awarded a $12,100 grant to Birthday Wishes through the Berkshire Bank Exciting Assists Grant program.

East Cambridge Savings Bank

East Cambridge Savings Bank donated $1,000 to Citizens Energy Corp. to support its fuel assistance programs during the winter months.

MutualOne

MutualOne Charitable Foundation awarded $5,000 to help police cover the cost of the Gun Buy Back IOUs.

RTN Federal Credit Union

RTN Federal Credit Union and the RTN GoodWorks Foundation sponsored a free financial seminar at the Waltham Boys & Girls Club for kids ages 14 to 17. The event included roundtable discussion and a pizza and salad dinner.

SpencerBANK

SpencerBANK announced its recent donation of $2,500 to the YWCA of Central Massachusetts to benefit the Girls CHOICE Program.

Southbridge Savings Bank

Southbridge Savings Bank’s Charitable Donations Committee announced it donated $2,500 to the Tri-Community Exchange Club to support the recognition of local residents through several of the club’s programs. The bank also donated $2,500 to Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc. to help local families in need of housing.

Webster Five

Webster Five recently donated $5,000 to Rainbow Child Development Center. The funds will be used to support its Preschool Summer Science Program.

