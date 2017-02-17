LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Community Good Works

Feb 17, 2017
Webster Five recently donated $5,000 to Rainbow Child Development Center.

Webster Five recently donated $5,000 to Rainbow Child Development Center.

This week’s roundup features seven financial institutions giving back to their communities.

 

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank announce that its foundation, in partnership with NESN, awarded a $12,100 grant to Birthday Wishes through the Berkshire Bank Exciting Assists Grant program.

 

East Cambridge Savings Bank

East Cambridge Savings Bank donated $1,000 to Citizens Energy Corp. to support its fuel assistance programs during the winter months.

 

MutualOne

MutualOne Charitable Foundation awarded $5,000 to help police cover the cost of the Gun Buy Back IOUs.

 

RTN Federal Credit Union

RTN Federal Credit Union and the RTN GoodWorks Foundation sponsored a free financial seminar at the Waltham Boys & Girls Club for kids ages 14 to 17. The event included roundtable discussion and a pizza and salad dinner.

 

SpencerBANK

SpencerBANK announced its recent donation of $2,500 to the YWCA of Central Massachusetts to benefit the Girls CHOICE Program.

 

Southbridge Savings Bank

Southbridge Savings Bank’s Charitable Donations Committee announced it donated $2,500 to the Tri-Community Exchange Club to support the recognition of local residents through several of the club’s programs. The bank also donated $2,500 to Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc. to help local families in need of housing.

 

Webster Five

Webster Five recently donated $5,000 to Rainbow Child Development Center. The funds will be used to support its Preschool Summer Science Program.

Related articles:


Tags: , , ,


Banking & Lending

Community Good Works

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: 1 min
B&T Daily MassRobotics Opens Collaborative R&D Space In…
0