Community Good Works

This week’s roundup features seven financial institutions giving back to their communities.
Berkshire Bank
Berkshire Bank announce that its foundation, in partnership with NESN, awarded a $12,100 grant to Birthday Wishes through the Berkshire Bank Exciting Assists Grant program.
East Cambridge Savings Bank
East Cambridge Savings Bank donated $1,000 to Citizens Energy Corp. to support its fuel assistance programs during the winter months.
MutualOne
MutualOne Charitable Foundation awarded $5,000 to help police cover the cost of the Gun Buy Back IOUs.
RTN Federal Credit Union
RTN Federal Credit Union and the RTN GoodWorks Foundation sponsored a free financial seminar at the Waltham Boys & Girls Club for kids ages 14 to 17. The event included roundtable discussion and a pizza and salad dinner.
SpencerBANK
SpencerBANK announced its recent donation of $2,500 to the YWCA of Central Massachusetts to benefit the Girls CHOICE Program.
Southbridge Savings Bank
Southbridge Savings Bank’s Charitable Donations Committee announced it donated $2,500 to the Tri-Community Exchange Club to support the recognition of local residents through several of the club’s programs. The bank also donated $2,500 to Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc. to help local families in need of housing.
Webster Five
Webster Five recently donated $5,000 to Rainbow Child Development Center. The funds will be used to support its Preschool Summer Science Program.
