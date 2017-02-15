Coop Bank of Cape Cod Taps Oliver As New CEO

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod this week announced it appointed Lisa Oliver to succeed current President and CEO Joel Crowell.

Oliver, who will begin the job on March 6, will become the bank’s first female president and its fifth overall in The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod’s 95 years. Crowell spent 47 years with the bank and announced his retirement last fall.

“Lisa embodies the customer- and community-first philosophy that has always been at the heart of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod,” he said in a statement. “She has a proven track record of leadership, team building and community service. I am extremely proud to pass this torch to Lisa, who will continue to build upon the tremendous relationships we’ve developed with our customers, while shepherding the bank into its next hundred years.”

Oliver has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, including 25 years at Cleveland, Ohio-based KeyBank. Most recently, she worked as executive vice president and head of business banking, where she led the company’s $3 billion business banking unit. Her time at KeyBank also included 13 years as president of the bank’s Greater Cleveland district, where she oversaw 85 branch locations and the commercial and private banking sales teams, and led the bank’s philanthropic initiatives.

Earlier in her career, she was the Northeast sales executive and segment leader, where she led business banking teams in Main, Vermont, New Hampshire and New York.

“I am a community banker whose career has been focused on clients, community and employees,” she said in a statement. “Banking is all about people: the expertise to offer the right solutions to meet a client’s financial needs, the service ease and speed to exceed client expectations and the career dialogues to enhance growth opportunities for employees. The Coop has demonstrated how such a focus has returned benefits to the organizations in its footprint and the communities in which it serves. Its mission aligns perfectly with my business values and I’m thrilled to be joining this wonderful team and the Cape Cod community.”

Oliver has served in numerous leadership capacities with organizations including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, United Way, American Heart Association, Gilmour Academy and Cleveland Botanical Garden. She was also co-executive chair of the Young Professionals Key Business Networking Group and was honored by the YWCA Greater Cleveland as a Woman of Achievement Recipient.

Crowell will work with her for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition.

