Davis Cos. Begins 223K SF Lab Building In Alewife

Boston-based Davis Cos. has begun construction of Alewife Research Center, a lab building that will be positioned to attract spillover demand from life science companies unable to find space in Kendall Square.

The 223,000-square-foot lab building at 35 Cambridgepark Drive is scheduled for completion in summer 2018.

Davis Cos. received final approval for the project across from the MBTA Red Line station from Cambridge officials on Dec. 12.

Building features will include a two-story lobby, flexible lab and R&D space, employee lounge, meeting space, fitness studio with showers and bike storage.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s Mark Winters is representing ownership in leasing. More than 2.1 million square feet of lab space is being sought by 55 companies, according to Newmark data.

The development team includes architects Spagnolo Gisness & Assoc., AHA Consulting Engineers and John Moriarty & Assoc.

