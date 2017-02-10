Emergency Communications Software Company Expands In Burlington

Emergency communications software company Everbridge has leased 46,000 square feet at the recently-renovated 25 Corporate Drive in Burlington with an option to expand to more than 70,000 square feet within two years.

Everbridge specializes in software used by communities to notify residents of emergencies such as severe weather and mass shootings. It raised nearly $70 million in an initial public offering in September.

The 135,000-square-foot office building is part of a 47-acre office park with four buildings totaling 486,719 square feet. Boston-based Davis Cos. and Principal Real Estate Investors acquired the park in 2013 for $109 million.

In a statement Everbridge CEO Jaime Ellertson said the company scouted the Route 128 market before deciding to expand at 25 Corporate Drive. Cushman and Wakefield’s Brian Hines and Ryan Roman represented the company in its space search. CBRE/New England’s Andy Majewski and Jason Levundusky represented ownership.

Ownership recently hired Boston-based CBT Architects to redesign the building lobby, adding a fitness center, cafe seating, meeting space and outdoor patios.

The developers also have proposed a 271-unit apartment complex called The Residences at Burlington Centre on a vacant parcel behind 10 Corporate Drive under the state’s Chapter 40B affordable housing law.

The Center at Corporate Drive currently has availabilities of 2,900 to 73,000 square feet of existing space and up to 200,000 square feet for a build-to-suit site.

