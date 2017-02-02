FBI, Police Seeking Multistate Bank Robber

The FBI is leading a manhunt for a New Hampshire resident wanted for a string of bank robberies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The suspect is Chaka J. Meredith of Laconia, New Hampshire, who is wanted for the following robberies:

3, 2017 – East Boston Savings Bank, 515 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts

11, 2017 – Meredith Village Savings Bank, 379 South Main St., Laconia, New Hampshire

17, 2017 – Santander Bank, 555 Broadway, Lawrence, Massachusetts

24, 2017 – TD Bank, 450 Essex St., Lawrence, Massachusetts

25, 2017 – Lowell Five, 65 Groton St., Pepperell, Massachusetts

30, 2017 – Santander Bank, 58 Plaistow Road, Plaistow, New Hampshire

Meredith is described as a “stocky” black man with brown eyes and short black hair, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and around 200 pounds. He is believed to be armed, having threatened to use a weapon during at least one of the robberies.

“We’re asking the public for its assistance in helping us locate Meredith,” FBI Supervisory Special Agent Daniel R. Romanzo said in a statement. “While we are grateful that nobody has been injured in any of these robberies, we’d like to put an end to his alleged crime spree before someone does get hurt.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and prosecution of Meredith. Anyone with information regarding Meredith’s whereabouts should call the FBI Boston Division’s Bank Robbery Task Force at 1-857-386-2000, or submit a tip here.

