Greylock To Acquire $25M Landmark CU In Merger

Greylock Federal Credit Union in Pittsfield will acquire Landmark Credit Union in North Adams in a deal anticipated to close in April.

“We are pleased that Greylock and Landmark have reached this merger agreement,” Greylock President and CEO John L. Bissell said in a statement. “A motivating factor for the merger is to continue advancing the credit union difference. We look forward to completing the merger and combining the resources of Landmark and Greylock to help the North Adams community thrive.”

Greylock will add Landmark’s $25 million in assets and 2,600 members to its books when the deal closes, as well as Landmark’s sole branch location.

“Greylock is a great choice as a merger partner for our credit union,” Landmark CEO Thomas Turner said. “Greylock has an excellent reputation and a long history of success. Their local presence in North Adams makes them a great fit for our members who will continue to benefit from high quality banking services right here in their community.”

The merger is pending approval by the National Credit Union Administration, Massachusetts Division of Banks and Massachusetts Credit Union Share Insurance Corporation, as well as Landmark’s members.

Tags: credit unions, Greylock, mergers and acquisitions