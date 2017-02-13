Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Sold To AEW Capital

AEW Capital Management has acquired the grocery-anchored Lincoln Plaza on Route 3A in Hingham for $41.3 million.

A 68,089-square-foot Stop & Shop Supermarket anchors the main retail building. In a separate transaction, AEW acquired an outparcel occupied by 99 Restaurant for $2.4 million.

Geoffrey Millerd, Justin Smith, Paul Penman and Matthew Waisnor of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s capital markets team which is led by Robert Griffin represented the seller, Curtlo LLC, an affiliate of Hingham-based Curtis Management Corp.

The Stop & Shop store is one of the grocery’s chain’s top-performing locations in Massachusetts, Smith said, generating significant interest from institutional investors. The plaza also includes a 31,882-square-foot Marshall’s.

The property across from the Hingham Shipyard redevelopment has a 3-mile population count of 56,300 with an average household income of just under $100,000, according to NGKF.

