Hot Property

What: Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Cape Cod

Where: Sandwich

Owner: Rehabilitation Hospital of the Cape and Islands

Built: 1995

Margulies Perruzzi Architects of Boston has completed the 10-month expansion and renovation of the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Cape Cod in Sandwich.

MPA designed a 2-story, 6,230-square-foot addition and renovated 12,800 square feet of space in the existing 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The expansion of the 76,900-square-foot hospital enhances accessibility and prepares the hospital to meet projected demand for outpatient services as Cape Cod’s population ages.

The project expanded Spaulding’s physician services clinic by 33 percent and added two physician exam/treatment rooms and eight new outpatient therapy rooms, doubling the private treatment space and increasing Spaulding’s outpatient capacity to accommodate up to 21,000 more visits per year. Five inpatient treatment rooms were added and a patient/family resource room was created. MPA redesigned the reception area and expanded the lobby, registration, and waiting areas to enhance accessibility for patients with mobility impairments, provide private spaces for registration and improve workflow.

The project team included construction manager Columbia Construction Company, the owner’s project manager Colliers International, civil engineer BSC Group, M/E/P engineer Thompson Consultants and structural engineer Odeh Engineering.

They Said It:

“From the onset of our relationship, MPA understood our culture and goals, and they were very receptive to respecting our existing architecture and what makes us unique. The designers at MPA listened, asked questions, and consulted our staff about how physical improvements to the hospital could enhance their patient care delivery. MPA’s thorough due diligence in understanding us as a healthcare provider contributed to the success of our expanded facility.”

— Stephanie Nadolny, vice president of hospital operations, Spaulding Cape Cod

Tags: Margulies Perruzzi Architects of Boston, Rehabilitation Hospital of the Cape and Islands, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Cape Cod