JLL Reports Strong Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2016 Revenue Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. reported a 14 percent diversified revenue increases for the full year and an 11 percent increase in fourth quarter of 2016 yesterday.

Diluted earnings per share were $6.98 in 2016 and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $8.13. Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share were $3.62; adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.95.

JLL CEO Christian Ulrich said the gains were driven by recent acquisitions and organic growth.

“Going forward, we are focused on translating our increases in revenue and strategic investments into accelerated profit growth,” Ulbrich said in a statement. “Our businesses continue to perform well, and we expect economic and real estate markets to remain positive in most markets globally this year.”

Fourth quarter revenue was up 14 percent to $2.2 billion; fee revenue of $1.8 billion was up 11 percent. Both fourth-quarter and full-year revenue growth were led by property and facility management and project and development services.

Margin declines reflect increased investments in technology and data, shift toward annuity businesses and decline in LaSalle equity earnings.

Despite market declines, JLL reported robust full-year leasing and capital markets performance.

The company reported it reduced its net debt by $171 million during the final quarter of 2016, reducing leverage to 1.7 times.

