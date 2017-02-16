Kinlin Grover Returns To Independent Brokerage

Kinlin Grover Real Estate, a division of one of the nation’s largest privately owned residential real estate brokerages, The Randall Family of Cos., announced yesterday it has left the Randall Family and returned to being an independent brokerage.

The firm, which has 19 offices covering Cape Cod, the South Shore and Southeastern Massachusetts, has also formed an alliance with Leading Real Estate Cos. of The World. To support this move, the firm has invested in new technology for its agents and has redesigned its brand identity.

The alliance with Leading Real Estate Cos. of The World increases the firm’s global presence to Kinlin Grover’s brand and allows its agents to benefit from access to 130,000 agents and 550 companies in 60 countries around the globe. This network transacts over $351 billion in sales annually.

“The world is a much smaller place today and Leading Real Estate Cos. of The World provides us with a robust platform to showcase our listings on Cape Cod and Southeastern Massachusetts with potential buyers and sellers across the globe,” Michael Schlott, president of The Randall Family of Cos., said in a statement. “We live and work in one of the most desirable places on earth. The natural beauty of our area attracts people from around the world and this new alliance will be a tremendous asset for our agents and clients alike.”

Kinlin Grover is maintaining its commitment as an environmentally friendly company with several green initiatives. These include contracting with Cape Cod Recycles to responsibly remove and recycle its outdated materials. In addition the company has formed relationships with vendors who make environmental sustainability a priority.

Tags: Cape Cod, Kinlin Grover Real Estate, The Randall Family of Cos