MA Solar Employment Strong, But Dipped Last Year

The employment picture got a little cloudier for the Bay State’s solar industry last year, though Massachusetts still leads the nation in per-capita solar jobs and is second in overall solar jobs, according to a recent report.

The total number of people employed converting the sun’s rays into electricity in Massachusetts dropped by 3 percent in 2016, from 15,095 jobs in 2015 to 14,582 last year, according to the most recent National Solar Jobs Census.

Massachusetts is a distant second to California’s nation-leading 100,050 solar jobs, which is up by about 32 percent from the year prior, according to the census. With one out of every 304 members of the Massachusetts workforce employed in solar the state is number one in per capita solar employment, followed by Nevada, Vermont and California, according to the report.

“Solar is an important part of our ever expanding clean energy economy in Massachusetts, supporting thousands of high-skilled careers across the Commonwealth,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “Through the continued development of solar incentive programs, Massachusetts is positioned to double the amount of solar for half the cost to ratepayers and maintain our position as one of the best states in the country for energy diversity.”

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Matt Beaton and officials from the Department of Energy Resources last week rolled out a plan to push the state to 1,600 megawatts of solar capacity with an incentive program designed to keep revenues stable for solar developers and investors while reducing the burden on utility ratepayers.

“The solar industry has been growing by leaps and bounds up until now, so the question is, why has it stalled?” asked Ben Hellerstein, of Environment Massachusetts, which supports solar incentives. “I suspect a big reason is uncertainty over the future of solar policy in Massachusetts.”

In an email, Hellerstein pointed to the recent lengthy legislative process to lift caps on net-metering, which allows solar power producers to sell energy at above market value, and a reduction in the value of net-metering credits, which was part of the law lifting the cap last year.

The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company’s winter newsletter reported major solar expansion in Holyoke over the past couple years that will continue in 2017. This year Holyoke Gas & Electric’s solar will more than double with four projects totaling 8.3 megawatts, the newsletter said.

