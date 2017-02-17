MassRobotics Opens Collaborative R&D Space In Seaport

Nonprofit MassRobotics has opened a 15,000-square-foot office and R&D space in Boston’s Seaport District to support industry startups developing everything from drones to autonomous vehicles.

The fifth-floor location at 12 Channel St. includes six private offices with a capacity for 30 employees and shared workspace for up to 60 additional people. The organization has launched a fundraising campaign to build out an additional 25,000 square feet within the 340,000-square-foot building owned by the Economic Development and Industrial Corp. of Boston within the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park.

The space includes 7,000 square feet of workshops and labs that can be rented by startups along with 2,000 square feet of shared lab and prototyping space including a machine shop, 3D printers and robotic platforms.

The initial crop of companies includes American Robotics, Digital Alloys, Hurdler Motors, Air Force Research Lab HMSS and Square Robots, MassRobotics announced this week. The lab is expected to regularly host industry competitions and public education events.

Sponsors of MassRobotics include Amazon Robotics, iRobot, Arrow Electronics, Deshpande Foundation, Harmonic Drive, Brain Robotics Capital, Autodesk, Cambridge Innovation Center, IDA Ireland, SolidWorks, Vecna Technologies, Panasonic, Liberty Mutual, Rethink Robotics and Mass Technology Leadership Council.

Tags: Draper Laboratories, MassRobotics, Robotics