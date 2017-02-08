Mediterranean Grill Sets Opening At 101 Seaport

Aceituna Grill will open a 49-seat, 2,500-square-foot location Thursday at 101 Seaport, a 440,000-square-foot office tower anchored by PwC’s regional headquarters in Boston’s Seaport District.

The family-owned Mediterranean restaurant opened its first location in 2005 in Cambridge’s Kendall Square.

Aceituna Grill’s new 2,500-square-foot space at 57 Boston Wharf Road seats 49 and will be open open for lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday. Specialties include shawarma, Mediterranean salads, vegan falafel and dessert pastries.

Aceituna joins Chipotle and Starbucks as retail tenants in WS Development’s ground-floor retail spaces at 101 Seaport. Upcoming openings include Juice Press, Tikkaway Grill, Yoki Express and vegan restaurant by Chloe.

Tags: 101 Seaport, Aceituna Grill, WS Development