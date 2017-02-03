MIT Tech Startup Brings Autonomous Vehicle Testing To Seaport

Optimus Ride has opened its new 20,000 square foot complex in Boston’s Seaport Innovation District.

The MIT spinoff company develops self-driving technologies to enable safe, sustainable and equitable mobility services as part of a greater initiative to design fully autonomous systems for electric vehicle fleets.

The city of Boston has an ongoing collaboration with Optimus Ride as an autonomous vehicle test partner. The proximity of the company’s new facility aims to allow for new levels of productivity and an ability to expand its operations.

“Optimus Ride chose the Innovation District in order to create the best self-driving vehicle testing facility in the East Coast,” Sertac Karaman, president and chief scientist at Optimus Ride, said in a statement. “Our new Optimus complex will include a prototyping and fabrication facility, interior and exterior testing infrastructure, offices and garage space for our electric vehicles.”

CBRE/NE’s Suzanne Brown and Peter Mugford represented Optimus Ride. CBRE/NE’s David Corkery and Rachel Marks represented the landlord.

Tags: autonomous vehicles, Boston’s Seaport Innovation District, MIT, Optimus Ride, self-driving cars, tech startup