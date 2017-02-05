The Municipal Harbor Plan And Boston’s Downtown Waterfront

The evolution of Boston and the harbor area is a remarkable story and today still provides a living example of the transformational power of smart land use planning.

Between the 1630s and 1890, Downtown Boston tripled in area by filling in marshland, coastline and other areas along the waterfront to create parts of the South End, West End, Back Bay, Faneuil Hall area, portions of the Financial District and Chinatown. This bold action led to centuries of economic prosperity. It also started a tradition of ambitious public works projects in the Boston area. We built the nation’s first subway system, the Emerald Necklace park system and the Central Artery Tunnel project, which resulted in the ongoing development in the Seaport Waterfront district. Another phase of Boston’s growth will again be located along Boston Harbor and the Rose Kennedy Greenway, and will be guided by a plan that is currently under review by the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA).

The Municipal Harbor Plan (MHP) for the Downtown Waterfront District is nearing completion after four years of work and collaboration. This plan intends to enhance public access to the waterfront, improve the public realm and provide guidance for all development in the area. It is time to finish this long process and finalize the development regulations for the area along the waterfront from Long Wharf at the edge of the North End to property next to Seaport Boulevard. Major parcels will be governed by the rules in this plan, including the Marriot Long Wharf, the Harbor Garage site and the site of James Hook Lobster Company, as well as the potential expansion of the New England Aquarium. A thoughtful vision and vibrant public spaces are essential, as this area will serve residents, businesses and tourists for many generations.

Opportunities For Innovation And Preservation

There are many exciting proposals in the pipeline. The New England Aquarium recently announced plans for a “Blueway” that would connect the waterfront to the Rose Kennedy Greenway through additional open space and an expanded aquarium. This is a great example of parkland and inviting space functioning in a complementary manner with increased building development, as the aquarium would increase by almost 100,000 square feet and grow 40 feet higher, while at the same time opening views to the water through the removal of the IMAX building.

The maximum height, density and footprint of new buildings in this area is also described in the MHP. The impacts of these buildings and their height, density and lot coverage will trigger mitigation and investments in the public realm, open space and other improvements. The MHP needs to 1) be economically viable; 2) support vitality; and 3) help shape a high-quality public realm. This also needs to be an opportunity for iconic architectural design and waterfront resiliency. The recently released draft of the MHP takes major steps to achieve these objectives.

The BPDA has made the tradeoff and decided to require additional open space as well as provisions for modest canopies to create a more comfortable environment on the Harbor Garage site, rather than allowing more ground floor public space. The revised MHP also requires the development proponents for this site to provide funding for the development of Downtown Waterfront Design and Use Standards as offsets to mitigate the impact of the development and shadow impacts in the area. Before the MHP is approved, the city should also use the opportunity to direct revenues generated from these new development projects to support the maintenance, operation and programming activities of the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

The debate over building height, density and lot coverage in the Harbor planning process will be resolved in a final approved plan. This area can become a positive example of the public realm development and private investment that is fitting to Boston’s progress and history.

Rick Dimino is president and CEO of A Better City.