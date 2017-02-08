One Canal Accelerates Change In A Historic Neighborhood [+video]

One of the more complex multifamily projects to emerge in Boston since the recession, Trinity Financial’s 320-unit One Canal complex has added substantially to the full-time population of the Bulfinch Triangle neighborhood.

Rising 12 stories above the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway, One Canal has attained 89 percent occupancy and a 91-percent leasing rate since its opening last spring. Available units range from 616-square-foot studios starting at $3,463 to 2-bedroom, 1,309-square-foot penthouses leasing for $9,328 a month.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation selected Boston-based Trinity Financial in 2010 to restart the project after a previous developer defaulted on its obligations. The 3-parcel development site was created by the reconfiguration of surface roads as part of the Central Artery Tunnel project.

Trinity Financial worked with the Middlesex Canal Assoc. on an exhibit commemorating the industrial waterway, which once carried goods through the neighborhood. The group commissioned a painting by Arlington artist Thomas Dahill of the 27-mile waterway which ran from Lowell to Boston. It hangs in the lobby.

Unobstructed views of the Greenway and Boston skyline are available from the building’s top floor roof deck and swimming pool, which quickly became popular gathering spots in the warm weather months, said Brandon Kelly, One Canal’s leasing manager.

The growing population in the neighborhood is starting to support a new generation of shops and restaurants. City Winery has leased 30,000 square feet at One Canal for a winery, restaurant and live music venue scheduled to open this fall.

For more on One Canal, watch our video interview with Brandon Kelly shot on the building’s rooftop.

