Personnel File

Bank of Canton, Clinton Savings Bank and Cushman & Wakefield are among those institutions announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Bank of Canton

Bank of Canton President and CEO Stephen P. Costello has been named “2016 Business Person of the Year” by the Neponset Valley Chamber of Commerce. The NVCC selection committee cited Costello’s accomplishments and his work in other local civic and nonprofit organizations.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank announced that it has named Jason Edgar as director of wealth management and interim CIO. In his new role, Edgar will lead Berkshire Bank’s wealth management initiatives and oversee its investment process. Edgar joined Berkshire Bank in 2014 and has been wealth management’s New England regional leader. Edgar has spent the last 16 years in wealth management.

Blue Hills Bank

Blue Hills Bank has added Laura J. Mullins as vice president and mortgage consultant to its growing home lending team. Mullins has more than 25 years in the mortgage industry, most recently as a production manager and loan officer for PrimeLending. Mullins previously served as a vice president/loan officer at Mortgage Network and owned and operated her own mortgage company earlier in her career.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced that Lawrence R. Palmer has become its new vice president and IT officer. In Palmer’s role, he will manage all internal IT/systems staff, in-house and outsourced application support as well as provide IT support for all of the bank’s employees. Prior to joining Clinton Savings Bank, Palmer was the vice president and IT officer at East Cambridge Savings Bank.

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield announced that Tom Sullivan has joined the firm as an executive director. Sullivan brings 14 years of capital markets experience to his new role at the firm. He brings experience on a broad array of loan products, including fixed-rate permanent, floating-rate bridge and construction financing. Sullivan joins Cushman & Wakefield after five years at Cantor Commercial Real Estate, where he most recently served as managing director, heading the firm’s Boston office.

DPS

DPS, a global architecture and engineering firm serving the life sciences industry, announced the appointment of Aidan O’Dwyer as president of U.S. project operations, life sciences division and as a member of the DPS board of directors. As president, O’Dwyer will provide strategic leadership to guide DPS expansion in the U.S. through development and acquisition. He brings more than 22 years of biotech and pharmaceutical industry experience to his new role, having previously served as the senior vice president of operations for DPS in Framingham since 2011.

Grossman Development Group

Peter Engeian has joined Grossman Development Group (GDG) as its vice president of property management. Engeian comes to GDG with 25 years of property management experience throughout New England. Prior to joining Grossman Development Group, Engeian spent 20 years at Samuels & Assoc. At GDG, Engeian’s primary responsibilities will include property management and acquisition analysis.

Leader Bank

Leader Bank announced that Brook Ames has been promoted to general counsel of the bank. Ames will be responsible for the planning, organization and oversight of the day-to-day legal activities and operations of the bank, providing strategic legal advice and counsel to the bank, its management team and the board of directors.

MassDevelopment

Richard Griffin Jr. has joined MassDevelopment as vice president of community development for the agency’s Western Massachusetts region. Griffin will work with municipalities, businesses and economic development organizations in western Massachusetts to facilitate brownfields and predevelopment financing, collaborative workspaces and participation in the region’s three Transformative Development Initiative districts. He comes to MassDevelopment from Springfield’s Office of Planning and Economic Development, where he most recently worked as senior project manager and brownfields coordinator.

O’Neill and Assoc.

O’Neill and Assoc. announced that Cosmo Macero Jr. has been named vice chairman, overseeing the firm’s communications and public relations division, and Hugh Drummond has been named senior vice president for marketing. In addition, Alex Bloom and Cayenne Isaksen have bene promoted to the position of senior director in the communications practice. The firm also announced the hiring of Christopher Tracy as a senior director in the firm’s government relations division, and hired Shakeir Gregory as a senior account executive in communications. The firm also promoted Viviana Jaramillo to account executive.

