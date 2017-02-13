Personnel File

Blue Hills Bank, Cushman & Wakefield and Fidelity Bank are among those institutions announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Blue Hills Bank

Blue Hills Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Rick Renna as vice president and senior loan officer. Renna comes to Blue Hills Bank after spending the majority of his mortgage banking career as a top producing vice president and senior loan officer with NE Moves Mortgage LLC. He is an active member of the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association.

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield announced that Steven Pesapane has joined the firm as an associate on the downtown Boston team. Pesapane joins the company with three years of experience in commercial real estate after nearly two years at Thompson Hennessey & Partners where he most recently served as the manager of business development.

CTA Construction

CTA Construction announced today that it has named Jeffrey Hazelwood and Paul DuRoss as Vice Presidents. Hazelwood will focus on business development, estimating and procurement. He has been with CTA Construction for 15 years and has extensive experience in construction management, engineering and the procurement of materials, equipment and trade contractors. DuRoss will lead the operations department, focusing on project execution, client satisfaction and overseeing project superintendents and project managers. Over the course of 15 years at CTA Construction, he has provided leadership and oversight for the day-to-day activities.

Fidelity Bank

Jennifer Ledoux recently joined Fidelity Bank as senior vice president and senior risk and compliance officer. She will play a key role in the bank’s compliance and risk management activities. Ledoux was previously assistant vice president and compliance officer at Workers Credit Union. She had oversight of all compliance initiatives, including adherence to the Community Reinvestment Act. She holds the Credit Union Compliance Expert and Bank Secrecy Act Compliance Specialist certifications.

Leominster Credit Union

Leominster Credit Union recently announced the promotion of Ellen Coughlin, Joanne Lattanzi and Nicole Legere. Coughlin was originally hired as a teller in the Worcester office. She is responsible for policy administration, performance management programs, recruiting initiatives, compensation/salary administration and employee relations. Lattanzi joined LCU in 2011 as marketing associate. She is currently responsible for managing media relations, event coordination, website and social media content. Legere started at LCU as a consultant through a partnership with the Cooperative Credit Union Association in April of 2014. Legere is responsible for the compliance department. She has developed and administered a comprehensive compliance program.

Mechanics Cooperative Bank

Mechanics Cooperative Bank announced the following employee promotions.

Thomas Steele has been promoted to first vice president of information technology. Steel began his banking career at Information Resources Inc. In his new role, he is responsible for managing and supporting all bank technologies, including development, implementation and administration of the bank’s management program and business continuity program.

Jorgelina Moreira has been promoted to first vice president. Moreira began her banking career at First Federal Savings Bank of America. She worked for Slade’s Ferry Bank before taking a job in 2008 with Mechanics Cooperative Bank.

Karen Capelo has been appointed to assistant vice president and retail banking manager. Capelo has been in banking for the past 29 years and began as a teller for Taunton Savings Bank. She also worked at Sovereign Bank and Community Bank.

Kristen Dussault has been named assistant vice president of human resources. Dussault began her banking career in 2002 at Lafayette Federal Savings Bank.

