Roslindale Sale Spotlights Class B Multifamily Demand

An apartment building in Roslindale has been acquired for $5.3 million.

The property includes 18 two-bedroom and eight one-bedroom units on a 0.34-acre site within walking distance of the Roslindale commercial district.

NAI Hunneman’s Robert Tito and Gina Barroso represented the seller, Lynnshore Assoc. LLC of Medford, and procured the buyer, Aeneas 4 LLC of Jamaica Plain, for the property at 4345 Washington St.



“The property’s stable occupancy in a core Boston rental market, made this an attractive investment opportunity that generated a multiple bid situation,” Tito said in a statement. “Class B apartment product continues to be one of the most desirable investments, as demand far exceeds the supply.”

