Rubin And Rudman On The Move To Exchange Place

After three decades at 50 Rowes Wharf, law firm Rubin and Rudman LLP will relocate 150 attorneys and staff from its Boston office to the Exchange Place tower at 53 State St. in late summer.

The firm leased nearly 32,000 square feet on the eighth and 15th floors of the 40-story office tower owned by UBS Realty Investors and is scheduled to occupy the new offices Aug. 31.

Like many law firms, Rubin and Rudman requires less office space as print libraries are replaced by electronic documents and more staff work remotely, said Patricia Palmer, a spokeswoman for the firm. The size of the Rowes Wharf space was not immediately available. The firm picked the new Financial District location because of accessibility to public transportation and the revitalization of Downtown Crossing and surrounding neighborhoods.

The new offices will include a conference center with meeting rooms and visitor offices for lawyers from the firm’s Washington, D.C. office when working in Boston and meeting with clients.

Landlord UBS Realty Investors recently added a 7,000-square-foot roof deck next to the building’s 12th-floor conference center as it upgrades amenities to replace law firm Goodwin Procter LLP, which relocated in June to the brand-new 100 Northern Ave. office tower in the Seaport. Another major tenant, Boston Consulting Group, will leave 53 State St. in 2018 and occupy more than half of Tishman Speyer’s Pier 4 office building under construction in the Seaport.

Other recent leases include 46,000 square feet by accounting firm Marcum, which occupied 46,000 square feet in December, and The Boston Globe, which leased 75,000 square feet for a June relocation from its longtime home in Dorchester.

Tags: Exchange Place, Rowes Wharf, Rubin and Rudman LLP, UBS Realty Investors