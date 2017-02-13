Solect Celebrates 26 MW Of Solar Energy In ‘16  

A Hopkinton developer and installer of solar energy systems recently announced it achieved a record-breaking year in 2016, with 115 sites and more than 26 megawatts (MW) in total solar output.

Solect Energy said in a statement that it had celebrated its 20th MW of installations over five years of operations in 2015, and in 2016, it passed that milestone with 26.3 MW in a single year.

“Matching and then exceeding our previous five year 20 megawatt milestone in just one year is very exciting for us,” Founder and CEO Ken Driscoll said in a statement. “This is yet another exciting achievement, not only for Solect, but also for the hundreds of commercial businesses, schools and municipalities that are benefiting from solar energy and helping to shape Massachusetts’ future in renewable energy.”

Since its founding in 2009, Solect has grown from a three-person operation to a core staff of 60, while providing jobs for another 200 or so installers and contractors in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Recently, the company launched its Solar Service program, offering a suite of operations and maintenance and warranty services. Solect currently maintains more than 67 MW of commercial-scale installations in New England through its services division.

