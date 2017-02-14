Tatte Bakery & Cafe Signs First Retail Lease At Fenway Tower

Tatte Bakery & Cafe has leased 2,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 1350 Boylston.

The 212-unit luxury apartment tower is under construction by Skanska USA Commercial Development. The 17-story, 183,000-square-foot tower at the former Burger King property in the Fenway will contain 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail upon completion this fall.

The cafe is the seventh location for Tatte, which was founded in 2007 by owner Tzurit Or and opened its first bakery at 1003 Beacon St. in Brookline a year later. It has since opened four locations in Cambridge and one at 70 Charles St. in Boston.

Tags: 1350 Boylston, Skanska USA, Tatte Bakery & Cafe