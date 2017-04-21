Arsenal Yards Wants To Add Hotel, Reduce Residential

Boston-based Boylston Properties has selected the Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton brand for a proposed 145-room hotel at its Arsenal Yards development in Watertown.

The hotel would be built in a joint venture between Boylston Properties and Stonebridge Partners, owner of the Marriott Residence Inn on Arsenal Street. Stonebridge would manage the Arsenal Yards property. Prellwitz Chilinsky Assoc. and Group One Partners will collaborate on the hotel design. It would replace one of the apartment buildings previously approved for the development, with a reduction in apartments from 500 to 425, said Steve Magoon, Watertown’s director of community planning and development. No formal plans have been filed.

The hotel is proposed for the northwest corner of the property along Arsenal Street next to a new parking garage serving the development. In addition to the hotel and garage, the first phase of the redevelopment would include half of the planned additional retail and restaurants.

Boston-based Wilder Cos. is the leasing agent for 325,000 square feet of retail space in the redevelopment, which includes partial demolition of the existing enclosed mall and construction of new freestanding retail and residential buildings.

Tags: Arsenal Yards, Boylston Properties, Hampton Inn and Suites