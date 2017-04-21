Leominster Credit Union, Peabody Properties and Reading Cooperative Bank are among those featured in this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank Foundation awarded $314,901 in grants and pledges to 88 nonprofit organizations through its three main grant programs, which focus on community and economic development, education and basic needs.

HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank announced it will hold its second annual small business “Pitch Contest,” modeled after the TV show “Shark Tank.” Applications will be accepted through April 28 through the bank’s website. On May 9, eight entrepreneurs will audition to pitch their potential business plans to three judges, competing for a $5,000 investment to help grow and develop a business. Two runners-up will each receive a $1,000 prize.

Florence Bank

Florence Bank recently awarded $100,000 to 56 area nonprofits at its 15th annual Customers’ Choice Community Grants Awards Ceremony.

Leominster Credit Union

Leominster Credit Union recently sponsored the Clinton High School CU4 Reality Financial Fair, which prepared students for the financial decisions they will need to make once out of school.

Peabody Properties

Peabody Properties announced that in the spirit of Earth Day it will recycle empty printer cartridges and used cell phones from its employees to the New England Affordable Housing Management Association. They will then be delivered to the Elizabeth Stone House, which can turn in those donations to receive monies each month.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Over the last several months, a number of Reading Cooperative Bank employees have volunteered their time once a month to serve breakfast at the Lazarus House Soup Kitchen, located in Lawrence.

Tags: community good works, Leominster Credit Union, Peabody Properties