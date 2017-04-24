Democrat Massie Plans To Enter Race For Governor

Another Democrat is planning to enter the race for governor in Massachusetts.

Robert Massie tells The Boston Globe he’s formed a fundraising committee and plans to formally announce his candidacy for the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nomination next month.

A long-time environmental activist from Somerville, Massie was a candidate for lieutenant governor in 1994 and briefly ran for the U.S. Senate in 2011. He recently stepped down as director of the Sustainable Solutions Lab at UMass-Boston.

The only Democrat to officially declare for governor so far is former state Secretary of Administration and Finance Jay Gonzalez.

Newton Mayor Setti Warren has also set up a fundraising committee.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to seek re-election to a second term in 2018, but hasn’t officially announced.

