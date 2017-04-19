Former Realtor Gets Jail Time For Forgery

A former Realtor accused of doctoring a court clerk’s copy of the verdict slip in his earlier larceny conviction pleaded guilty to forgery and other charges today, accepting at least a year behind bars rather than face trial, according to a statement from Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley.

Davis Scher of Brighton admitted to single counts of forgery and tampering with a court document, as well as two counts of perjury and three counts of uttering a false document, all in connection with his actions in the aftermath of his 2014 conviction at a jury trial in the Boston Municipal Court.

Assistant District Attorney Greer Spatz of the DA’s Special Prosecutions Unit recommended that he serve two to three years in state prison followed by three years of probation. Suffolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannones imposed a 2-and-a-half-year house of corrections sentence with one year to serve and the balance suspended for a two-year probationary term. If he reoffends in any way, he could be re-sentenced to up to 20 years in state prison on the perjury charges.

According to the statement from Conley, Scher had been convicted of larceny from a building in 2014 for stealing a laptop from Suffolk University Law School, where he had been a student.

Scher returned to the Boston Municipal Court clerk’s office on several occasions to request access to the case file, which is a public record. He removed the verdict slip from the file, forged a copy of it, altered that copy to reflect a verdict of not guilty and then replaced the authentic jury slip in the official file with the forgery.

The forged verdict slip then appeared in various matters after he caused the forged document to be presented to the Department of Criminal Justice Information Services, Suffolk University and the Board of Registration of Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons. In the latter case, the forgery was submitted under the pains and penalties of perjury in connection with administrative proceedings to revoke Scher’s broker’s license for failing to report his conviction to the board.

