German Investors Acquire Downtown Boston Office Building

German investors have acquired 148 State St. in Boston, a 64,500-square-foot office building anchored by the headquarters of Public Consulting Group, for $41 million.

PCG occupies 87 percent of the class B building and has committed to a long-term lease. The Ginger Man pub occupies 9,000 square feet on two floors.

Colliers International Boston marketed the property on behalf of the sellers, State Street LP, an entity controlled by PCG principals, and procured the buyers. The new owners are a joint venture by Harbor Trading USA Inc., the U.S. investment vehicle for a Berlin family.

Colliers Senior Vice President Jeff Black arranged $26.65 million in fixed-rate acquisition financing from Blue Hills Bank.

