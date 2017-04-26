Hancock Assoc. Positions For Next Phase Of Growth

Provider of land surveying, civil engineering and wetland science services Hancock Assoc. is positioning itself for the next phase of the company’s growth.

After 32 years as principal, owner and president of the firm, Donald I. Desmond Jr. transitioned to general manager and Wayne C. Jalbert ascended to president. The move was part of the firm’s succession planning process. A University of Lowell graduate, Jalbert is a professional land surveyor and has been with Hancock Associates over 30 years. He maintains a broad knowledge of the technical, legal and logistical aspects of managing all areas of surveying and engineering projects. In addition to overseeing the day-to-day operations of the firm, Jalbert is responsible for overseeing the survey division, encompassing boundary, topographic and ALTA surveys.

“Since Wayne’s first day at Hancock Associates, I’ve seen him grow from a young land surveyor to an extraordinary leader and strategist,” Desmond said in a statement. “He has been with Hancock Associates for over 30 years so the transition has been seamless. I have complete confidence that he will continue the firm’s tradition of excellence and look forward to working with him in his new role.”

“I’m honored to succeed Don as the next president of Hancock Associates,” Jalbert said in a statement. “Under his leadership, the firm has become one of the most respected resources for surveying, engineering and environmental consulting in the region. I look forward to his ongoing contributions as general manager as we continue to provide superior service to our clients.”