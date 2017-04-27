Healey Hosts 6th Annual National Cyber Crime Conference

This week, Attorney General Maura Healey hosted the sixth annual National Cyber Crime Conference, the largest multiday conference of its kind to help equip law enforcement officials and prosecutors with the tools and skills to effectively detect and defeat cyber crime in the 21st century.

More than 650 law enforcement officers, prosecutors and investigators from across the nation and Canada attended the three-day conference. During her opening remarks to kick off the event on Monday, Healey stressed the importance of this annual conference due to the evolving nature of technology.

“As hackers and cyber criminals continue to take advantage of new advances in technology, law enforcement is tasked with keeping pace in this digitized world,” Healey said in a statement. “We must be prepared to take on the challenges and threats we face today, while anticipating the emerging ones we expect tomorrow. This conference helps provide the necessary skills and knowledge to law enforcement to make our communities safer.”

Robert S. Mueller III, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, delivered the keynote address. Mueller discussed the transformation of the FBI in the wake of 9/11, counterterrorism efforts and cyber threats in 2001 compared to the cyber threats the U.S. faces today, including from Russia, North Korea and ISIS.

The conference also featured four lunchtime speakers over the three days, including Sy Ray, the founder of ZetX Corp. and Lead RF Engineer for 10-2 Technologies, who spoke about cellular geo-location mapping and analysis.

The conference was hosted by the AG’s office in partnership with Microsoft, the National White Collar Crime Center, SEARCH and the National Attorneys General Training & Research Institute.

Tags: cyber attacks, cyber crime, cyber-security