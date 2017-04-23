Hot Property

where: Walpole
what: Walpole Park South
owner: J.D. Murphy Real Estate
built: 1986-2002
Why It’s Hot:
- NAI Hunneman recently completed a series of leases totaling 41,245 square feet and renewals of 63,247 square feet at Walpole Park South. The transactions leave just 10,228 square feet available in the 600,000-square-foot industrial park.
- Executive Vice President Cathy Minnerly and Vice President Ovar Osvold represented landlord J.D. Murphy Real Estate in all transactions and also procured the tenant in two.
- Mass Bay Movers LLC leased 21,002 square feet in building eight, while Certifit leased 29,622 square feet. Cushman & Wakefield’s George O’Connor and Sean Teague represented the tenant.
- Mohawk Carpet Distribution leased 33,625 square feet in building six with representation from Rachel Marks of CBRE/New England.
- Camger Coating Systems Family leased 6,915 square feet in building one; Bald Hill Builders leased an additional 13,328 square feet. Camger was represented by Eileen Mason of RE/MAX Executive Realty.
