LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Hot Property

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Apr 23, 2017
Walpole Park South

Walpole Park South

where: Walpole

what: Walpole Park South

owner: J.D. Murphy Real Estate

built: 1986-2002

 

 

 

 

Why It’s Hot: 

  • NAI Hunneman recently completed a series of leases totaling 41,245 square feet and renewals of 63,247 square feet at Walpole Park South. The transactions leave just 10,228 square feet available in the 600,000-square-foot industrial park.
  • Executive Vice President Cathy Minnerly and Vice President Ovar Osvold represented landlord J.D. Murphy Real Estate in all transactions and also procured the tenant in two.
  • Mass Bay Movers LLC leased 21,002 square feet in building eight, while Certifit leased 29,622 square feet. Cushman & Wakefield’s George O’Connor and Sean Teague represented the tenant.
  • Mohawk Carpet Distribution leased 33,625 square feet in building six with representation from Rachel Marks of CBRE/New England.
  • Camger Coating Systems Family leased 6,915 square feet in building one; Bald Hill Builders leased an additional 13,328 square feet. Camger was represented by Eileen Mason of RE/MAX Executive Realty.

Related articles:
Commercial & Industrial

Hot Property

by Steve Adams time to read: 1 min
Commercial & Industrial Marlborough Development Heavy On The Thrills
Commercial & Industrial The Importance Of Recordkeeping
0